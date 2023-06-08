THEFT
MOHAN ROAD: A 62-year-old reported thousands of dollars worth of copper wire was stolen from his business Saturday. He said an unknown man uncoiled three-quarter inch wire, cutting it into 100- to 150-foot pieces. There is about 300 feet of copper wire, valued at $2,799, missing, Police Capt. Jason Marcus said. The theft occurred between 4:50 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. June 3. The suspect had parked a silver extended cab dually pickup in a storage area and pulled the wire over the fence. The investigation continues.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
500 BLOCK ROCKPILE BOULEVARD: A 55-year-old woman reported hearing banging on her house’s back door Wednesday evening. Her husband, 56, looked out the back door and saw a white woman in a blue and orange jacket and a baseball cap on backwards, standing on the back porch with a package, Marcus said. She then ran out of the backyard with the package. The husband then saw a gray or silver Pontiac Bonneville, driven by a man who appeared to be 50 years old. The driver yelled to the woman that she had 10 minutes to get back to the house, then drove north through an alley. Officers drove through the area but did not find the car or the woman, and the investigation continues.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STANLEY AVENUE: The Department of Family Services is investigating an alleged incident between a mother and her son. A probation officer spoke to a 16-year-old boy, who said his mom, 34, had hit him. Police learned the mother and son were arguing, and when the boy called his mom profane names, she slapped him twice, grabbed his hair and shoved him into his bedroom. There were no visible injuries, and both of them were calm and cooperating with police. DFS and the county attorney’s office will look into this further, Marcus said.
RECKLESS ENDANGERING
800 BLOCK ROHAN AVENUE: A 20-year-old man was ticketed for reckless endangering after shooting a 10-year-old boy with a BB gun Wednesday afternoon. The man said he was trying to scare the boy, who was hiding behind a tree, by shooting the tree. The man instead shot the boy in the chest with a BB, giving the boy a small cut, Marcus said. The relationship between the two was unclear from the police report.
HARASSMENT
3400 BLOCK QUACKER AVENUE: A 37-year-old man reported getting harassing phone calls from an unknown person Wednesday afternoon. He said he got three calls between 3:06 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. from a number he didn’t recognize. The first time, he picked up and heard a child yelling at him, Marcus said. He hung up, but shortly after he got two more calls, followed by a FaceTime attempt. Officers tried calling the number but did not get an answer, and the investigation continues.
800 BLOCK EAST WARLOW DRIVE: A 48-year-old woman said her 15-year-old daughter had been arguing with a 17-year-old boy. The girl alleged the boy is spreading rumors about her to his friends, and she admitted to confronting him because she was tired of the rumors, Marcus said. Officers spoke to the boy over the phone, who denied spreading any rumors and agreed not to have any contact with the girl.
