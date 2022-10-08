After filling a vacant seat on the Gillette Community College District Board of Trustees last week, another seat opened this week with the death of trustee Olin Oedekoven Oct. 4 — one month to the day of the death of trustee Frank Stevens.
“Unlike trustee Stevens’ sudden passing, because of Dr. Oedekoven’s battle with cancer, we knew this day would come but it’s never easy and he will be greatly missed in the community,” said President Janell Oberlander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.