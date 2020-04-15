Gov. Mark Gordon is directing all state agencies to cut their spending through the end of the fiscal year and identify more cuts and savings in their budgets moving forward the next two years.
“While we all battle the impacts of the spread of COVID-19, we also need to prepare in the best way possible for inevitable financial impacts on the State,” Gordon says in a Wednesday afternoon statement announcing the directive. “It is imperative that spending slow while we continue to learn more about the full extent of this historic pandemic and economic decline.”
The governor has ordered agencies to immediately freeze hiring and suspend any general fund contracts greater than $100,000. He also has called for “a rigorous review of major maintenance spending,” according to the statement.
He also said agencies must re-examine their budgets for the next 2021-22 biennium. They’ll need to find their own cuts and reductions, the statement says, adding that “the state cannot adjust spending through across-the-board reductions.”
Gordon also said that while Wyoming will receive a significant payout from the CARES Act recently passed by Congress in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that money is earmarked only for virus-related things and can’t be used “to backfill revenue declines.”
The governor is hosting a press briefing at 4 p.m. where it’s expected he’ll expand on his budget announcement and discuss other issues related to Wyoming’s response to the novel coronavirus response. This story will be updated after the briefing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.