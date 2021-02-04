Gillette Police Lt. Chuck Deaton will be the city's next chief of police beginning Feb. 28.
Deaton will replace Chief Jim Hloucal, who announced in December he was retiring this year after 30 years of service to the city.
"I'm honored and humbled to be given this opportunity by (City Administrator) Mr. (Patrick) Davidson and the mayor and Council," Deaton said in a press release. "I look forward to working with the members of the Police Department to provide the best services possible to our community.
"I also look forward to working with community members to celebrate our shared successes and to proactively identify and solve issues."
Mayor Louise Carter-King said the city is "very pleased to welcome Lt. Deaton to his new position as chief of police. We know that he will do very well. His exemplary career with the Gillette Police Department certainly prepared him to assume this role."
Two of the five police chief finalists were local: Deaton and Lt. Brent Wasson. The other candidates were Kansas City Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Francisco, Michael Ward with the Montgomery County Department of Police in Maryland and Michael Faulhaber of the Houston Police Department.
"We had a very strong pool of candidates from which to choose," Davidson said. "Each candidate would have been a great asset to the Gillette Police Department and the city of Gillette. It was a difficult decision, but we are very confident that Lt. Deaton's education and experience made him the correct choice for our next police chief."
Deaton has been with the Gillette Police Department for 29 years. He began his career as a patrol officer and also served as both patrol and detective sergeant. For 26 years, he has been involved with the GPD Tactical Team, including more than 10 years as its commander.
Deaton has been a lieutenant for the past 10 years and has served as acting chief of police when required.
He completed the School of Police Staff and Command program at Northwestern University and received Professional Peace Officer Certification from the Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.
