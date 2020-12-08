The Sheriff’s Office is looking for 28-year-old Joshua Petersen, who ran away from deputies two times during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 1 a.m., deputies stopped a 2010 Audi Q5 with Kansas license plates on Interstate 90,near South Douglas Highway, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Petersen was driving and had two passengers: a 25-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man.
