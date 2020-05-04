A 20-year-old man will serve time in prison after he walked away from a halfway house after a minor rules infraction.
Bryan R. Rainwater Jr. had been sent to the Volunteers of America community corrections center after he graduated from the Youthful Offender Program (Boot Camp) in March 2019. But three months later, he violated a rule and instead of staying around to learn what would happen, he left with another inmate.
“I got a write-up at the halfway house and decided against staying there to figure out what would happen,” he told District Judge Michael N. “Nick” Deegan.
It turned out that the penalty may have been some jail time — or as Deegan said — something that “wasn’t the end of the world.”
“No. I was just afraid that it would be and decided against it,” Rainwater said at his sentencing about heading to Sacramento, California, where he had family.
“It’s just a shame that we’ve hit this point, really,” Deegan said. “You’re a young man and your foolish action has led to this.”
Rainwater originally was convicted of counts of burglaries involving vehicles that were moved from one place to another in April 2017.
Deegan reimposed the six- to eight-year sentences on the burglaries and sentenced him to four to six years for escape. The sentences are to be served concurrently and he’ll be credited for time already served. He also was fined $1,860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.