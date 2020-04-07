Gillette Municipal Court has rescheduled all arraignments scheduled in April to June 2.
The court issued an order Monday resetting arraignments that were to be held April 14, 21 and 28 to begin at 8:30 a.m. June 2, along with providing instructions on paying tickets or making other payments to the court.
The court will remain closed to visitors, but you can send a check, cashier's check or money order to Municipal Court, P.O. Box 3003, Gillette, WY 82717.
You also may pay cash using the drop box on the front of the City Hall building (mark envelope "Municipal Court" and provide the defendant's name).
Call 307-686-5254 to pay over the phone using a credit card.
If you call the court and no one can answer, leave your name, telephone number,and a brief message and keep trying to contact the court.
