Someone tried to impersonate a law enforcement officer in order to scam people out of money.
Tuesday afternoon, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received phone calls from two county residents who said they were contacted by a Brian Johnson of the sheriff’s office. They called the number back and got no answer. They then called the actual sheriff’s office.
Solicitors and scammers often use common names, and some will even go online to look up names of sheriff’s office employees, Sheriff Scott Matheny said. These scammers are usually after money in the form of gift cards and threaten to arrest people to get them to buy the gift cards.
The victim is then asked to give the gift card numbers to the scammer.
No law enforcement agency or court asks for or accepts payment in the form of gift cards, Deputy Rick Johnson wrote in a press release. He warned against giving personal information, including gift card numbers, to the scammers.
People who have been contacted by someone they think is a scammer are asked to call law enforcement immediately. If they have given personal information to the scammer, they should contact their bank or credit card immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.