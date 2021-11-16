Learn how to make mosaic trays with Irene Daly at AVA Art Center from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
In this beginner level workshop, students will learn the basics of glass cutting, design elements and final setting using grout. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own source materials and design ideas to the workshop to produce the final piece they desire. All supplies are provided and included in price.
