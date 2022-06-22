Rec Center lifeguard shortage (copy)
Families play in a pool at the Campbell County Recreation Center in fall 2021. The Rec Center pool will be free during the afternoons this summer and next summer while the City Pool is closed down. 

 News Record File Photo

Starting July 1, the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Center will offer free afternoon swim sessions this summer and next summer while the City Pool is closed for demolition and construction.   

At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the Campbell County Parks and Recreation department to make the Rec Center’s pool free to users in the afternoon. The Parks and Recreation board approved the same agreement last week.

