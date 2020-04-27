A 22-year-old man was was taken by air ambulance to a Casper hospital Saturday night after accidentally shooting himself in the upper left thigh at his father's home in Wright.
The man was cleaning his Glock 43 when it discharged by mistake. When Campbell County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived, the victim and his father were applying pressure on the leg with a towel in the kitchen area.
