Active COVID-19 cases remain relatively low throughout the state and county but hospitalizations bucked their downward trend and rose again Wednesday.
There were 29 active cases in Campbell County and 808 throughout Wyoming on Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In Campbell County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has fluctuated throughout the week. Although the overall new cases have increased by 11 in the past seven days, the Wyoming Department of Health dropped the county’s total from 4,181 on Monday to 4,171 on Wednesday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming rose from 32 on Tuesday to 45 Wednesday. There were two COVID-19 patients in Campbell County Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 3,175
- First vaccine doses administered: 2,467 (77.7%; as of Feb. 7)
- Second vaccine doses received: 1,875
- Second vaccine doses administered: 658 (35.1%; as of Feb. 7)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 470
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 11
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,171
- Number of active cases: 29
- Recoveries: 4,559
- Recoveries in past seven days: 45
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 2
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 12
- Number of probables: 7,806
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 464
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 45,068
- Number of active cases: 808
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 647
- Hospitalizations today: 45
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,854 (1,189)
Natrona: 5,743 (1,866)
Campbell: 4,171 (470)
Fremont: 3,931 (691)
Albany: 3,471 (367)
Sweetwater: 3,433 (138)
Sheridan: 2,352 (605)
Weston: 526 (91)
Johnson: 402 (213)
Crook: 384 (33)
