Police arrested a 36-year-old man Friday evening for for driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to maintain one lane of travel, following too closely, hit and run with more than $1,000 worth of damage, hit and run of a pedestrian with injury and no proof of insurance, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
Officers responded to reports of a possibly drunk man causing a crash near the intersection of Warlow Drive and Osborne Avenue. When they arrived, the 36-year-old was stumbling, unstable and his 2018 GMC truck had heavy damage to the front end. He admitted to police that he had been drinking beer and alcohol but refused sobriety tests and was taken to the hospital, Wasson said.
