Five more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Campbell County, part of 55 COVID-19 deaths tallied by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday.
There have now been 111 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County and 1,298 such deaths statewide.
One of the recent Campbell County deaths involved an older adult woman living in a long-term care facility, who had health conditions putting her at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
The other four Campbell County residents who recently died from COVID-19 related illness — three men and one woman — were all hospitalized. All but one of them had health conditions putting them at increased risk of severe illness or death, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
After peaking at 25 COVID-19 patients in Campbell County Memorial Hospital at one time, towards the end of October, the number of patients treated for COVID-19 has begun to decrease.
As of Monday, there were eight COVID-19 patients in the hospital, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Throughout Wyoming, there were 172 COVID-19 patients on Monday.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 13,031 (Nov. 8)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 11,330 (Nov. 8)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,109 (as of Nov. 8)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 19
- Number of probables: 897
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 255
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 8,027
- Number of active cases: 138
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 8,661
- Recoveries in past seven days: 154
- New deaths: 5
- Overall deaths: 111
- Hospitalizations today: 18 (as of Nov. 8)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 143
- Number of probables: 21,643
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 3,161
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 84,644
- Number of active cases: 2,414
- New deaths: 55
- Overall deaths: 1,298
- Hospitalizations today: 172 (as of Nov. 8)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.