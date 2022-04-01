Ice Cream Cafe Crash
Glass and other debris left behind Friday after vehicle jumped the side walk and crashed into the front of the Ice Cream Cafe Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

A post on the shop's Facebook page said no one was injured and that they will remain closed to clean up the damage.

