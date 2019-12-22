A report of possible human trafficking in Gillette has local police warning residents to be aware of the signs and report them.
A woman reported suspicious activity at the Powder Basin Shopping Center at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday that is being investigated as a possible incident of human trafficking, said Police Lt. Chuck Deaton.
The officer who responded to the call had not finished an official incident report as of Friday afternoon and the Police Department is continuing to investigate, Deaton said.
Because of the ongoing investigation and lack of a report, details about last week’s incident were unavailable, including what about it makes officials suspect it could involve human trafficking.
Information about whether any possible trafficking involves local people also wasn’t released.
“While we may not think this type of thing could happen in our city, the reality is that it can happen anywhere. We must all remain vigilant,” according to a notice posted on the city’s Facebook page.
The Police Department and city via Facebook have given residents some safety tips for walking to and from a vehicle when out and about.
They are:
- Pre-plan trips
- Walk with others
- If someone senses she or he is in danger, go back inside the vehicle
- Be ready to open the car door with keys/fob
- Look around and listen to your intuition
- Check around the car from a distance
- Check the back seat
- Get inside quickly, then lock all doors and start the engine
- Look around and be aware of your surroundings
Residents are asked to report any incidents or suspicious activity to law enforcement as soon as safely possible. Call 307-682-5155 with information or call 911 if it is an emergency. If you can’t call 911, you can text 911, but calling is preferred.
