Halfway through February, the weather in Gillette is continuing the trend seen in January, with very little moisture.
In January, Gillette got 0.12 inches of precipitation. So far in February, Gillette has received 0.08 inches of precipitation and 0.6 inches of snow. Normally through this point in February, Gillette has gotten 0.34 inches of precipitation and 4.2 inches of snow.
