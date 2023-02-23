Team Stocktrail Elementary debates an answer during the 14th annual Book Battle at the Pronghorn Center in Gillette. Stocktrail students recently won the Wyoming State Reading Championship title for the third consecutive year.
After final tallies from this year’s ReadBowl, Stocktrail Elementary School took home the Wyoming State Reading Championship title. Students also won top marks in each of the four conferences across the state.
This year marks the school’s third consecutive state title.
