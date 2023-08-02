Campbell County Public Library
Buy Now
News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Gillette police are investigating a possible threat made regarding the Campbell County Public Library and ongoing library board issues.

(2) comments

jesorenson

It's always suspicious when the person making the allegation has no credible connection to the issue and does not make their identity clearly known. Kevin Bennett often uses fake accounts on Facebook to make claims because his real account has been banned from so many places. In fact, it appears he (or Arthur Schaper with the California chapter of Mass Resistance) is using an account with the name Lorraine these days.

Report Add Reply
jill

Golly gee, if only the police protected citizens as much as the politicians, can't have an "official" feel a bit of heat can we now?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.