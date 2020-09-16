The deadline has passed and seven Gillette residents have applied to replace Shawn Neary on the Gillette City Council.
Darrel deJong, Elizabeth Jones, William Little II, Joel Marquiss, Dale Sander, Gregory Schreurs and Alissa Shannon applied for the vacant Ward 1 Gillette City Council seat before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.