DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
2500 BLOCK DAYBREAK DRIVE: A 44-year-old woman who allegedly broke her boyfriend’s truck window with a power tool was arrested Monday night for domestic battery. When officers were headed to the scene of a reported fight, a 48-year-old man told them that his girlfriend, 44, had broken out his truck window with a power tool. Officers found the two at the home arguing over loud music. Police Cpt. Jason Marcus said the woman had taken the man’s wallet to stop him from leaving and he took her phone. She attacked the man to try to get her phone back and scratched his arms. She was arrested but denied breaking the window. The investigation continues.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
WAGONWHEEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: A 12-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy were ticketed for destruction of property after drawing vulgar images on school slides and two doors. Sheriff Scott Matheny said the police department received an anonymous call about the damage Sunday evening and the school reported the damage Monday morning. Video showed the two drawing the images in a black permanent marker before throwing it away. Matheny said the two were given rags and Windex to clean up the damage.
600 BLOCK EAST SECOND STREET: A 23-year-old man reported the left passenger window of his 2002 Oldsmobile shattered late Monday afternoon. The car was last seen undamaged Friday. The car was still locked and no items were reported taken, Marcus said. Damage is estimated at $300 and there are no suspects.
1200 BLOCK ELKHORN DRIVE: The investigation continues into two storage units at Stor-Wright that had padlocks removed. One unit’s lock also was damaged. The unit renters are looking to see if anything is missing, Matheny said.
HARASSING PHONE CALLS
1100 BLOCK BOXELDER ROAD: Police continue to investigate a man who is reportedly harassing a 60-year-old woman. The woman called police early Tuesday morning to report prank calls from an unknown man. The calls began at 1 a.m. Wednesday and the woman has received six more calls since then. At about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, the man came into Home2 Suites, where the woman was, and asked her if she’d like to go out. She told him to leave her alone and said she’d be calling police, Marcus said. The man then left the hotel.
DRUGS
700 BLOCK WEST FOURTH STREET: Police arrested a 47-year-old man on two warrants after someone reported him using drugs. No drugs were found but the man had a warrant out of Crook County for probation violation on an original charge of DUI and a $4,500 bond. The man also had a warrant out of Idaho for probation violation on an original charge of dangerous drugs with no bond, Marcus said.
SECOND STREET AND BURMA AVENUE: Officers stopped a 35-year-old man for speeding 46 mph in a 30 mph zone Monday afternoon. The man had an active Campbell County bench warrant for his arrest and no endorsement for driving a motorcycle. Marcus said the warrant was for failing to pay on an original charge of drug possession, suspended driving, no registration or proof of insurance, a stop sign violation and careless driving. He was arrested and ticketed for speeding.
CAMPBELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL: Two teenagers were ticketed for drug use Monday afternoon when they used marijuana wax in the school parking lot. Officers ticketed a 16-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy for using the wax and the girl for possession, Marcus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.