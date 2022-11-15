Peregrine Global and Gillette College foundations will host the next presentation in their Global Speaker Series from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at presentation hall in the main building of the college.
The night will feature Trond Birk who was born and raised in Sarpsborg, Norway, before moving to Gillette in 2010. Trond will talk about his life in Norway, the culture and his immigration journey. The event is free and there will be Norwegian food to snack on.
