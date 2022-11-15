Gillette College (copy)
The Gillette College and Peregrine Global foundations will host a global speaker from Norway Tuesday in the presentation hall of the college's main building.

 News Record File Photo/Ashley Detrick

Peregrine Global and Gillette College foundations will host the next presentation in their Global Speaker Series from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at presentation hall in the main building of the college.

The night will feature Trond Birk who was born and raised in Sarpsborg, Norway, before moving to Gillette in 2010. Trond will talk about his life in Norway, the culture and his immigration journey. The event is free and there will be Norwegian food to snack on.

