Wyoming’s first case of COVID-19 was just reported Wednesday night in Sheridan, but Campbell County agencies have been working hard the last several days to prepare for the possibility of it coming to Gillette.
Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator David King said the coronavirus has been everyone’s top focus since last week.
Campbell County Public Health has taken the lead in getting the community prepared, briefing local agencies on the correct procedures to follow.
“Public Health has been planning for these kinds of things for years. This is not their first rodeo,” King said.
The top priority right now, besides preventing the spread of germs, is preventing rumors from spreading, since “there’s every information under the sun being scattered around,” he said.
He’s been on conference calls with local and state agencies every day to make sure everyone’s on the same page.
At the courthouse and other county buildings, custodians have been doing extra cleaning and wiping down surfaces. Extra hand sanitation stations also have been added.
At the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport, everything in the terminal building is being wiped down, and twice a day they disinfect the building.
Airport Director Jay Lundell said smaller airports are projected to have a 5% to 15% decrease in traffic starting next week, and that larger airports are expected to be hit harder because of restrictions on international travel.
“It’s one of those things, trying to do what you can to limit it without going to the extremes,” King said.
The hospital is equipped to take samples from people for coronavirus, King said. A doctor would take a swab sample from a patient, and the sample would be sent to the state lab for testing. King emphasized that it is not something that will have instant results. It will take up to 30 hours for results to come back.
According to Campbell County Health’s website, it has developed procedures to identify suspected patients and created a plan for those who would need hospitalization. It’s also making sure it has adequate supplies to treat confirmed patients. And an isolation plan is in place to locate and care for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Calls to Campbell County Health were not returned as of press time.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide more than $4.5 million in funding to Wyoming to support response efforts to COVID-19.
