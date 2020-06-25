The National Weather Service is expecting storms to roll through Campbell County this afternoon and into the evening.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to form Thursday afternoon and could produce large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Flash also flooding may happen as a result of the hail and rain, the National Weather Service reports.
