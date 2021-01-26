The next vaccination efforts for Campbell County senior citizens will be drive-thru clinics at Cam-plex.

Campbell County Public Health also has scheduled an additional clinic Feb. 12 to give more seniors age 70 and older their first dose of the vaccine. It, too, will be a drive-thru at Cam-plex Central Pavilion.

The health department announced plans Monday evening to change course with its next COVID-19 vaccine clinic for local seniors after Friday’s clinic at the Senior Center caused some seniors to stand outside in the cold in line for three hours. Others were turned away because there weren't enough vaccines available.

“We already have a new plan in place for the next clinic for this age group,” said Public Health Executive Director Jane Glaser in a press release. “The new plan allows Public Health to control the environment, vaccine, supplies and attendees.”

At the drive-thru clinic in the Central Pavilion, five teams of two nurses each will be on hand to administer the vaccine.

“Staff and volunteers will direct traffic, provide parking lot crowd control and monitor entrance into the facility,” Glaser said in a press release. “Available doses will be carefully tracked, and we will not allow anyone to wait if they will not be receiving a vaccine.”

The all-day clinic Feb. 12 will be organized alphabetically into time slots based on the first letter of their last name:

A-F are scheduled for 9-11 a.m.

G-L, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

M-L, 1-3 p.m.

S-Z, 3-5 p.m.

Available doses will be equally distributed between the four groups. Once one group’s vaccine is gone, no more will be given to that group.

“We do not want to see anyone turned away; however, the reality of the situation is that there simply may not be enough vaccine available to vaccinate everyone who wants the vaccine at that time,” Glaser said in a press release. “Please know, Public Health will continue to schedule clinics as we receive doses.”

Last week at the Senior Center, 563 of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, a number that exceeded the county’s expectations but did not meet the public demand.

Second dose scheduled

The Feb. 19 clinic originally scheduled to be at the Senior Center will be hosted at Cam-plex instead. That clinic will be only for those who received their first dose at the Senior Center on Friday. They can get their second dose Feb. 19 following the same staggered time slots as the upcoming Feb. 12 clinic.

Public Health said there will be enough vaccine for everyone to receive their second dose.

A follow-up clinic is scheduled March 12 to give second doses to those who receive their first vaccine at the Feb. 12 clinic. That clinic will follow the same structure as the Feb. 12 clinic, the press release said.

As a reminder, Public Health said that restrooms are available in the Central Pavilion but may require a long walk to reach. Also, those who require supplemental oxygen should have enough on hand to wait through line just as cars should have enough fuel to stay running through the wait.

More clinics will be scheduled as more vaccine becomes available.

“Public Health will continue to do everything we can to get vaccinations to those who want one,” Glaser said. “We continue to ask the public to be patient as some things are simply beyond our control, challenges are frustrating for all of us.”

Glaser called the senior citizens proved to be "more assiduous than other population groups" who had been targeted early for the vaccines. The response among those first targeted for the vaccines — namely health care workers and first responders — had been "lackluster," she said.