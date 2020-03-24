EK Jewelers is stepping up help local restaurants that have had to close dining rooms, cut staff hours and/or layoff employees as a result of COVID-19 response orders.
The jewelry store has started an online auction to raise money for local restaurants to help its employees on its Facebook page, facebook.com/ekjewelers/.
Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon mandated the shutdown of public places statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Included in the directive are restaurants, although they can continue to operate via drive-thru and pick-up services.
Before the decision, some restaurants had been having trouble with decreased business and in some cases had to let people go. The decision could lead to leaner times for those businesses as measures to fight the spread of the virus go on.
On Sunday, the jewelry store started a series of auctions, with 30% of the proceeds pledged to a chosen restaurant of the day.
“I try to pick nice pieces of value and start at a low amount, giving people a good place to start,” EK Jewelers owner Erica Kissack said.
The winning bid may not be large, but maybe it can help a business pay for an employee's groceries or electric and heating bills, she said.
“My aim is to help restaurants locally,” Kissack said. “If it gets worse for a longer period of time, hopefully it could extend out to others affected. We’ll see how it goes. It’s still new.”
The first business to benefit from an auction will be The Coop.
"Well I kind of chose The Coop because we, at the store, just ordered from them the day prior," she said. “I am excited to reach out to the first restaurant. I didn't warn them, I want to surprise them."
The featured business for Monday's auction was Pizza Carrello, and for Tuesday it is Alla Lala Cupcakes. People can buy the featured jewelry via Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo or credit card.
The restaurants will receive the money the day of an auction or just after.
"However is easiest for them to receive the gift is how we'd do it," Kissack said.
She said she got the idea to donate proceeds of its sales after talking with a good friend and former colleague who was doing something similar in Georgia.
“I love being able to help people,” Kissack said.
She said she hopes to continue with the promotion until restaurants start getting back on their feet.
