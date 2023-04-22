Local musician, businessman closing doors after 41 years

After more than four decades of service, Norm Curtis is closing up shop, but he’s not walking away completely.
On May 15, Curtis will close the doors of Music Service Center, formerly known as Haggerty’s Musicworks, 41 years after he opened.
Curtis has operated out of the space in the shopping center on O-R Drive off of 4J Road since 1982.
In 1977, Curtis started working in a music store in Rapid City, South Dakota, where he worked with schools in northeast Wyoming.
Five years later, Curtis said, “Haggerty’s and I believed a store would work over here, and we opened in the summer of 1982.”
Since then, he’s spent his time helping others make music and making music himself. He’s enjoyed it for 41 years.
“There’s just something about making music that can be fun,” he said. “Fun is a hard word to describe, but you know it when it happens.”
Music has been part of Curtis’s life for as long as he can remember. He started learning the piano at age 5. At 10 years old, he held a pair of drumsticks for the first time. He picked up a guitar and taught himself after opening up Haggerty’s. And he’s been part of the Gillette Chamber Singers for more than 20 years.
Curtis managed Haggerty’s Musicworks for decades, selling instruments to hundreds in the community. In the 2010s, online shopping surged in popularity, and the store was struggling. It found its niche, which was repairing instruments. In 2016, the retail side of Haggerty’s shut down, and the store became the Music Service Center, focusing on instrument repair and audio services.
Curtis, along with Steve Carnahan and Chase Cassidy, repaired instruments for the past several years.
But May 15, Curtis will be closing the doors for good.
“I like owning a business,” he said. “I didn’t like the business owning me.”
Even at the age of 71, Curtis won’t be retiring. At the start of the year, he started Curtis Audio Plus, where he’ll continue working on audio systems.
“If I’ve got the skill set to help them, I’ll do it,” he said.
Curtis said he enjoyed “being a solution” for people, whether it was repairing a violin or installing a sound system in a high school gym. When a customer came to him with something, “they’re saying yes to your abilities,” he said.
“They’re saying, we trust you to do what you say you’ll do, you’ll see this to the end, you’ll be there for warranty,” he said.
He might not have had the biggest selection. In fact, it was his decision to stock only one type of a particular item.
“If you needed a viola shoulder rest, I had one, you weren’t going to get a chance to look at five different types. But I had the one,” he said.
In 1983, Curtis started doing sound systems for local schools and churches, and a lot of his work can be heard around the community.
He’s done the sound systems in the gyms at Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools, as well as the gyms at both junior high schools in Gillette, along with Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, just to name a few.
A sound system can make or break an event. When it comes to sound, volume is important, but the clarity is even more vital, Curtis said.
“How loud is it, but more importantly, how clean is the loud?” he asked. “Loud distortion is hard on a person. Loud clean is OK.”
He’s worked on audio systems from as far south as Wheatland and as far north as Broadus, Montana.
With Curtis Audio Plus, he plans to serve his old customer base, just without the store front.
“I can continue doing guitar work, audio work, audio rental systems, maybe even some drum lessons. Whatever they need, if I can do it,” he said.
He currently is working as a tech with a company that has audio systems in banks and restaurants across the region. The background music you hear while you’re dining or waiting on a bank teller? It has to come through an audio system, and those systems need work.
He’ll also work on drive-thru audio systems at fast food restaurants. In March he drove down to a Taco John’s in Worland to repair its drive-thru microphone, which had failed.
“That for me is a nice, clean future,” he said.
Outside of the store, Curtis has played a big part in the local music scene for nearly as long as he’s lived in Gillette.
Curtis lamented the decrease in people playing music over the years. Music lessons just aren’t an automatic decision for parents and their kids these days, and people in general are buying fewer musical instruments.
“The garage bands in town, you can probably count on one hand these days,” he said. “There was a time in the 60s and 70s when every child by age 8 could find Middle C on the piano. Not now.”
Back in the day, the music scene was more active. From 1991 to 2006, Curtis organized free concerts at City Park during the summer.
“At 3:00 I’d load the van, at 6:00 I’d get a McDonald’s meal, go to the park and start setting up,” he said.
By the early 2000s, Curtis struggled to find enough local bands interested in performing and finally in 2006, he gave up hosting the concerts.
And for several years, Curtis also put on School’s Out for Summer, a free concert with four or five bands playing outside the store on the last day of school.
He’s been part of the Powder River Symphony since the late 80s. He joined the Gillette Chamber Singers at age 45. The choral director at the time thought Curtis would be a good fit.
“I guess he thought since I ran a music store I could sing, which wasn’t really solid logic,” Curtis said.
He was good for rhythm, he said, but “for breathing and intervals, vocally, I was pretty dismal at the beginning.”
Despite this, he’s remained with the Chamber Singers for 26 years.
“Even today, people lean into me to check some rhythm, and I lean into them to check some pitch,” he said.
Of course, there were business benefits to being involved with the local music scene. But for Curtis, it was about more than marketing and networking. There’s a certain type of beauty when music is done well.
“For my own personal peace on earth, making music with people is healthy, enjoyable and a feel good thing,” he said.
