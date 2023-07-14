Mary Melaragno woke up at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and checked her phone.
In a 90-minute span and in the dead of night — or technically early morning — three community members had already donated to the YES House Foundation for WyoGives, a 24-hour statewide virtual fundraiser. Melaragno, executive director of the foundation, couldn’t believe it.
“It’s just such a heartwarming fundraiser now because the community gets so excited about it,” she said.
The night before a few local night owls had told her they’d stay up to donate to the cause and also try and hit some of the added incentives given through the fundraiser, like a $500 prize to whichever nonprofit received the first donation or $307 to three organizations that received donations at 3:07 a.m. and 3:07 p.m.
For the fourth year, the Hughes Charitable Foundation also fronted a $1 million match across the state, along with a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming match for $100,000. Those matches ran out once the dollar amounts were hit, so local nonprofits encouraged many to donate early on to essentially double any money given.
In total, a record $229,000 was raised for Campbell County nonprofits, not counting any matched or pledged amounts, and nearly $4 million was raised across Wyoming, which includes the Hughes foundation and Blue Cross matches. Last year, about $195,000 was donated online to local groups and about $3 million was raised across the state.
Although local nonprofits are still waiting for total match numbers to come in, the early donations mean there’s a good chance they received at least a portion of the added incentives.
Gillette Main Street also received a wealth of donations early on, said Jessica Seders, executive director. The organization ranked No. 2 across the state in terms of money raised and made a substantial jump in donations and donor numbers from 2022, increasing from about $32,000 to $61,000 and from 66 donors to 154.
Many downtown shops pitched in to donations this year, along with locals.
“It’s amazing,” Seders said of the fundraiser. “We do have a lot of downtown businesses but also community members who give. It’s a combination of people who know how important a vibrant and healthy downtown is to the community.”
Kalie Marcus, store manager for EK Jewelers located on Gillette Avenue, said the organization is instrumental to bringing visitors downtown, which in turn creates more customers for local businesses.
“They do a lot when it comes to events,” she said. “Always making sure we are included and asking if we want to be a part of advertising or their events. They make sure we feel a part of the Main Street group.”
Wednesday was no different as hundreds of people walked up and down Gillette Avenue, munching on hotdogs or chips the organization provided in its first Gillette Main Street picnic to thank the people who support downtown.
Because of its success, Seders said the picnic is definitely on the books again for next year.
Thanks to donors, a few other local groups also made it into the top 25 across the state.
Edible Prairie Project ranked 17th and raised about $28,000 by 153 donors and the Visitation and Advocacy Center for the 6th Judicial District earned about $26,600 in the fundraiser with 25 donors.
Melaragno noted that with the $200,000 in donations, it’s not just money nonprofits will see, but also the community. It’s nonprofits that allow residents to get back on their feet when times are tough and readies them to contribute again as community members who give back by way of taxpayer dollars.
She and others were grateful to the Wyoming Nonprofit Network that began the statewide initiative and to everyone who joined in and gave money where they could, no matter the amount.
“Campbell County has very giving nonprofits,” Seders said, “but it also has a lot of people who always give back to them.”
Matches will be released in upcoming days before final results are tallied.
