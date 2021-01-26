Chuckle for Charaties
Buy Now

Tony Campese performs during dinner time at the Chuckle for Charities benefit on Saturday.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

The Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation will host its annual Chuckle for Charities from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 6 at Cam-plex Energy Hall.

This year’s theme is “Saturday Night Live” with a local twist.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.