The Campbell County Commissioners and the Gillette City Council agree that consolidating the two dispatch centers in the Gillette Police Department and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office makes sense, but they’re trying to figure out the best location for it.
In the summer of 2022, the police department and Sheriff’s Office resurrected conversations of joint dispatch, six years after the county commission voted the idea down.
The city council and commissioners had a special meeting this week, along with representatives from the Campbell County Fire Department and Campbell County Health, to discuss the idea.
Councilman Jim West said the dispatch center needs to be in a neutral location so that it can operate “without being influenced, purposely or not, by anybody else.”
“Can we agree upon a neutral location? That’s really the center of conversation, right?” Mayor Shay Lundvall asked.
“I’ve heard that. But does it have to be?” Commissioner Jim Ford asked. “This is one county, one town, it’s one group of taxpayers, that sounds pretty neutral.”
Police Chief Chuck Deaton said former chief Jim Hloucal told him that the “concern of a neutral location was there in the past.”
But at the time, a neutral location wasn’t an option. It was either going to be at the Sheriff’s Office or police department. This time, however, the courthouse annex, which is the old Cloud Peak Energy building, was seen as a potential location, Deaton said. But now that’s off the table.
Sheriff Scott Matheny said he has the space in the current dispatch area to accommodate a joint dispatch center. There’s room to double the number of dispatchers, and the area also has two offices and a conference room.
At a county directors meeting this month, Public Works Director Matt Olsen said work can be done to the dispatch in the Sheriff’s Office so that it is its own separate entity, despite being physically connected to the county’s building.
The commissioners were wary of building a new building to house dispatch, especially if there are existing places that can do the job.
“I don’t really want to spend the money on a new building, but on the other hand, you can build exactly what you need,” Councilman Nathan McLeland said.
Commission Chair Colleen Faber said it’s possible that a new building may be necessary down the road, but that it would be better to try it out for a few years in an existing location, then revisit it at a later date.
For the first responders, who rely on dispatch heavily, the idea of a consolidated dispatch center makes sense.
Shawna Cochran, EMS manager for CCH, said her department has seen a “significant” upward trend in the number of calls.
In 2022, CCH EMS responded to 6,236 incidents, two-thirds of which required transport to the hospital.
From the EMS perspective, a consolidated dispatch would allow for EMTs to get out to calls more quickly and have more efficient communication, Cochran said.
Both EMS and the fire department contract with the Sheriff’s Office for dispatch right now, but Cochran said EMS also works closely with the police dispatchers, since so many calls come from within city limits.
“Having the teams working together, versus working separately, is only going to benefit,” she said.
Fire Chief Jeff Bender said that currently, “there’s information that exists in silos,” and that it would benefit the fire department if these silos were combined into one.
Councilman Tim Carsrud was part of the discussion on joint dispatch in 2016, when the city council passed it unanimously but the commission voted it down.
“If this location works in your building and we can make it separate, I support it wholeheartedly a hundred percent,” Carsrud said. “I just can’t see a disadvantage of a joint dispatch, at all.”
Both Ford and Carsrud advocated for having as little involvement from elected officials as possible.
“Treat it like a business and leave the politicians out of it. It’ll work better over time,” Ford said. “I don’t know that there needs to be elected officials that turn over on the regular having their nose in it.”
“Keep us out of it, because we already ruined it, we messed it up a few years back because we stayed involved, and we shouldn’t have,” Carsrud said.
Shelstad said if the first responders believe joint dispatch is the way to go, “I think we owe it to them to try to make this work, however that looks, I’m open.”
Deaton and some of his staff will visit the Sheriff’s Office to see if it will fit their dispatching needs, and the city and county agreed to come back in a month to continue the conversation.
