The Northern Wyoming Community College District is postponing its commencement ceremonies at Gillette and Sheridan colleges in May.
They will be rescheduled for the end of the fall semester.
"For those of you set to graduate at the end of this semester, let me emphasize that the lack of an in-person May commencement ceremony does not mean you are not graduating," said NWCCD President Walter Tribley in a press release announcing the decision. "We will share with you information about how you will apply for graduation and receive your diploma."
The news comes days after the district decided to move all of its remaining spring 2020 classes to online-only starting April 6, the first day back for students and staff after an extended spring break.
NWCCD also announced that it will pay its part-time employees and part-time student-employees who have a regular ongoing schedule this semester, even if they are unable to work. For those able to work, even if the hours are limited, they will be paid based on average hours worked prior to the closure, unless they worked more hours.
The commitment is through the end of the fiscal year for employees and through the end of the semester (May 22) for student-employees.
"The people in these roles are important to the fabric of our district, yet these positions are the ones which have no paid sick leave or time off of any sort," Tribley said. "At a time when hardships are everywhere, we are hopeful this will help."
