A handful of furry felines at the Gillette Animal Shelter awaiting adoption April 6. The shelter issued a statement Monday reinforcing a rule where people need to call before coming, and that one person or family are allowed in at a time.
The Gillette Animal Shelter reinforcing a policy where people need to call first before going inside the shelter.
The shelter has had a policy in place of allowing only one person or family inside at a time since May when it re-opened to the public after being closed for about two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, however, adoptions were still being made by appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.