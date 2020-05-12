People may not be able to participate in the many workshops the AVA Community Art Center usually has to offer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the art center has reached out to artists of all ages through its DIY kits.

“I’m really proud that we have been able to keep art going in the community,” said Mary Wilson, program coordinator at the center. “It was uncertain at first, but we’ve made it flourish.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.