For many businesses and nonprofit organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic was an ending. Forced closings and restrictions were a final brush stroke.

But not for the AVA Community Art Center. For it, the coronavirus pause was just that. It was a break and a chance for the organization to step back and see what’s missing before starting again with even more motivation and creativity.

