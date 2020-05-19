AVA Community Art Center program coordinator Mary Wilson looks over the details of a painting featured in the center’s VAST exhibit last Friday. The gallery is currently online as well in order for people to still be able to view the works of art during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For many businesses and nonprofit organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic was an ending. Forced closings and restrictions were a final brush stroke.
But not for the AVA Community Art Center. For it, the coronavirus pause was just that. It was a break and a chance for the organization to step back and see what’s missing before starting again with even more motivation and creativity.
