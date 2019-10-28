The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for half a million people to help with the 2020 U.S. Census, and it’s wanting a few thousand people in Wyoming.
Last week, the bureau held recruitment events in seven communities across the state. Campbell County was not one of those seven, but the bureau still wants people from Gillette.
Jennifer Hillmann, a media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, said the census is the basis for the distribution of $675 billion of federal funding and grants, every year, for the next 10 years.
The bureau wants between 2,000 and 3,000 people for Wyoming. Most of the jobs are for census takers, the people who go to the homes of people who haven’t filled out the census on their own. People can apply by visiting 2020Census.gov/jobs. If they apply now, they won’t hear back until January, Hillman said.
The hope is to keep census takers in the communities they live in.
“We’d love to hire someone in Gillette to go door to door in Gillette, because they’ll know their community best,” Hillmann said.
The number of people the census needs will depend on the self-response rate, or how many people complete the census on their own.
The main requirement is that applicants be 18 years or older. Other than that, Hillmann said, it doesn’t matter whether they’re a college student looking for extra money, retirees that want to lend a hand or someone working a full-time job.
“We really just want people that are interested in being a part of history and want to make a difference in their community,” she said.
Preference is given to veterans and people who have previously worked in a census, she added.
The average self-response rate increased from 2000 to 2010, from 67% to 74%. But it dropped in several states in the West, including Wyoming, where it dropped from 75% in 2000 to 69% in 2010. In Campbell County, it dropped from 76% to 70%.
It will be the first census that can be filled out online, and the hope is that will help increase the self-response rate. The census also can be done on paper or over the phone.
Those who are accepted must complete online training before the invitation to participate in the census is mailed out in mid-March. Then, the job could last two to four months.
The pay rate varies by county. In Campbell County, census takers will be paid $16.50 an hour.
“If you have a class or another part-time job, your hours can be worked around your existing schedule,” she said. “It could be anywhere from five hours a week to 35 hours.”
It’s also important for residents to fill out the census, Hillmann said, because the federal government uses it to distribute hundreds of billions of dollars each year.
“Make sure your community’s voice is heard,” she said.
Hillmann said there are several scams out there right now involving fake census forms. These forms are asking people to fill out the form and send money back. The U.S. Census will never ask for money to return a census questionnaire, she said, and the official questionnaire won’t be out until March 2020.
