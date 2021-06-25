The two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Campbell County on Thursday were outpaced by eight recovered cases, dropping the county’s active case count to 20.
There have been 4,624 confirmed, 547 probable and 5,086 recovered COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 58 newly confirmed cases throughout Wyoming on Thursday pushed the state’s confirmed case count above 52,000 since the pandemic began.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,604 (as of June 21)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 7,572 (as of June 21)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 954
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 547
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 40
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,624
- Number of active cases: 20
- Recoveries: 5,086
- Recoveries in past seven days: 31
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations today: 0 (as of June 23)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 58
- Number of probables: 9,819
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 593
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 52,028
- Number of active cases: 476
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 740
- Hospitalizations today: 36 (as of June 23)
