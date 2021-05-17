Children and their families flocked to Cam-plex Saturday for a fun-filled time meeting area first responders and community organizations while playing a variety of mini-games and activities during the 43rd Annual Children's Festival.
Held for children from birth to age 8, the free event featured everything from indoor laser tag, rubber band gun target shooting, arts and crafts and scooter races to bring smiles to children's faces as they made the rounds through the Central Pavilion.
