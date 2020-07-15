Starting Monday, Walmart will require all of its shoppers to wear masks to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus.
Walmart made the announcement Wednesday in response to the recent increase in the number of coronavirus cases across the country.
About 65% of Walmart’s more than 5,000 stores are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate about face coverings, the store said in a press release. To help bring consistency across the stores, Walmart will require all shoppers at all of its stores to wear a face covering starting Monday.
In addition to posting clear signage at the front of the stores, each store will have a health ambassador, dressed in a black polo shirt, near the entrance to remind those without a mask of the new requirements. These employees will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers.
The ambassadors will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution. Walmart is considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect Monday.
To help ensure consistency with this new process, all stores will have a single entrance.
“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” the press release reads.
Walmart's announcement follows other big-box retailers in requiring masks be work by all customers.
Beginning this week, the Gillette Menards store is requiring shoppers wear masks.
Employees also will wear a face covering when helping customers
