The 70 new confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in Campbell County on Monday afternoon pushed its total to 3,646 confirmed since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital continues to feel the strain of its resources as its COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high, despite a noticeable decrease at other hospitals throughout the state.
There were 26 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county Monday morning, plus another 12 positive COVID-19 patients at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, said CCH spokeswoman Dane Joslyn.
To meet the increased demand for hospital space, CCH opened a 10-bed ICU on the hospital’s fourth floor as an auxiliary to its standard seven-bed ICU. The hospital had 11 ICU patients Monday between the existing and new sites, three of which were COVID-19 patients, she said.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 70
- Number of probables: 344
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 471
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,646
- Number of active cases: 210
- Recoveries: 3,749
- Recoveries in past seven days: 478
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 22
- Hospitalizations: 26
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 410
- Number of probables: 5,726
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,832
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 36,392
- Number of active cases: 1,947
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 351
- Hospitalizations: 162 (as of Dec. 20)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie:5,784 (953)
Natrona: 4,865 (1,327)
Campbell: 3,646 (344)
Fremont: 3,374 (468)
Albany: 3,113 (284)
Sweetwater: 2,645 (117)
Sheridan: 2,018 (402)
Weston: 368 (79)
Crook: 347 (25)
Johnson: 317 (190)
