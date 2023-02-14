Gurley Overpass
Drivers cross the Gurley Overpass in Gillette. The aging bridge, which was built in 1981, is set for replacement, and will be renamed the Mike Enzi Memorial Overpass.

When it comes to replacing the Gurley Overpass, the Gillette City Council is looking at all of its funding options for the project that could cost close to $30 million.

According to an engineer’s estimate, which is more than a year old at this point, it would cost $15.5 million just to construct a new bridge, which has already been named the Mike Enzi Memorial Overpass. It will cost an additional $12.7 million for additional improvements to the surrounding area so that traffic runs more smoothly.

