The Campbell County School District’s adapted learning plan, which begins Monday, has been created with a lot of flexibility, not just for the schools but the students as well, to ensure the kids continue to learn during the coronavirus pandemic.
The school board watched demonstrations of two schools’ adapted learning plans during a special board meeting on Zoom Thursday night.
Chairwoman Anne Ochs said the district and its students are looking forward to Monday with “great anticipation, and a little bit of fear.”
Each school has approached it a little differently.
Prairie Wind Elementary chose to release each day’s learning document at 1 a.m. that day.
Some schools might release two to three days’ worth of learning at once, while some might put an entire week out there. Prairie Wind principal Rory Williams said it was a “tough call.” What they want to avoid is a student completing an entire week’s worth of work in one day and not learning anything the rest of the week.
Additionally, “we want them to look at the learning document and think, ‘I can do this.’ We don’t want to overwhelm them,” said Sam Burr, an instructional facilitator at Prairie Wind.
Each teacher has recorded morning messages that will play for their students at the start of every day, and they’ll contact each of their students at least once a week, just to continue the sense of community.
“Everybody needs this right now, they need to see these familiar faces,” board member Lisa Durgin said.
Prairie Wind also created optional learning activities for the students who “fly through” the regularly scheduled learning and need something else to do.
At the high school level, a lot of students are worried about their grades, said math teacher LeeAnn Cox. The goal is to make sure every student has “every opportunity to retake, reassess, whatever we do in the regular classroom.”
With pre-recorded lessons, students can go back and watch it as many times as they need in order to understand a topic.
“If they’re in the classroom, they can’t rewind what I’ve said,” Cox said.
If a student isn’t satisfied with a grade they got on an assignment or quiz, there are other opportunities for them to demonstrate that they understand the subject.
“If a kid builds me a model of a sine wave, I’ll be fine with that,” she said.
There will be flexibility to allow for families’ different schedules, Eisenhauer said. Kids won’t have to get up at 7 a.m. and be ready for class at 8 a.m., but they can do so if they want.
“Some (students) might not get started till noon, that’s when mom comes home for lunch,” Burr said. “We’ll make adjustments for that.”
“They can do this late at night if that’s the best time to do it,” Eisenhauer said.
If they can’t use a device during the day because a sibling is using it for her schoolwork, or if they want to wait until their parents come home from work, or if they just work better at night, the adapted learning plans will accommodate that.
Durgin asked if students will be given some leeway if for some reason out of their control they’re unable to complete their coursework on schedule. Eisenhauer said the learning plan can be expanded into the summer months to make sure the student gets a passing grade.
“I hope we are kind, not only to our teachers, but our kids,” Ochs said. “It can be terrifying for our kids to go in and tackle this on their own.”
Keith Chrans, the district transportation supervisor, said his department has split into 35 teams, delivering learning packets, devices and other materials to families across the district. He hopes to be done with the essential items Friday, but will work Saturday if needed.
“Next week, we’ll finish up delivering instruments and miscellaneous materials,” he said.
Both Williams and Cox are excited for Monday, and they’re confident that whatever challenges come up, teachers and other school staff will tackle head-on.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us, and we’re excited about that,” Williams said, adding that he and his staff have been trying to think of every small detail. “Those little variables are constantly consuming your mind. We want to make this the best situation and experience for our kids.”
“We already have excellent teachers,” Cox said. “And they’re just raising the bar a little bit higher.”
