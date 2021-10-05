The 45 newly counted COVID-19 related deaths statewide pushed Wyoming’s over 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
Campbell County tallied eight more COVID-19 related deaths when the Wyoming Department of Health updated its COVID-19 death toll on Tuesday.
There have been 85 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County and 1,041 coronavirus-related deaths throughout Wyoming since the pandemic began.
The most recent Campbell County deaths involved five men and three women. All but one of them were hospitalized and all but one had health conditions putting them at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 92 on Tuesday, according to W…
One older Campbell County man was a member of a local long-term care facility and died in September. The Wyoming Department of Health does not specify which long-term care facility in its updates.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 12,295 (Oct. 4)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 10,284 (Oct. 4)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,111 (as of Oct. 4)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 30
- Number of probables: 794
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 542
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 7,143
- Number of active cases: 301
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 7,509
- Recoveries in past seven days: 326
- New deaths: 8
- Overall deaths: 85
- Hospitalizations today: 18
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 341
- Number of probables: 17,627
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 4,626
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 74,890
- Number of active cases: 3,266
- New deaths: 45
- Overall deaths: 1,041
- Hospitalizations today:195
