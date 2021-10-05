The 45 newly counted COVID-19 related deaths statewide pushed Wyoming’s over 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Campbell County tallied eight more COVID-19 related deaths when the Wyoming Department of Health updated its COVID-19 death toll on Tuesday.

There have been 85 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County and 1,041 coronavirus-related deaths throughout Wyoming since the pandemic began.

The most recent Campbell County deaths involved five men and three women. All but one of them were hospitalized and all but one had health conditions putting them at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

One older Campbell County man was a member of a local long-term care facility and died in September. The Wyoming Department of Health does not specify which long-term care facility in its updates.

Here are the latest numbers:

CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS

First vaccine doses administered: 12,295 (Oct. 4)

Second vaccine doses administered: 10,284 (Oct. 4)

Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,111 (as of Oct. 4)

Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days

Number of new confirmed cases: 30

Number of probables: 794

Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 542

Confirmed total since pandemic began: 7,143

Number of active cases: 301 State numbers do not specify vaccination status

Recoveries: 7,509

Recoveries in past seven days: 326

New deaths: 8

Overall deaths: 85

Hospitalizations today: 18

WYOMING NUMBERS