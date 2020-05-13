The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual ceremony honoring those who have fallen during the line of duty Wednesday afternoon, but it had a different feel thanks to COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of social distancing, residents weren't gathered outside the Sheriff's Office to listen to the names being called of men and women who were killed in the line of duty. There were no speeches made. There was only the Honor Guard to lower the American flag and a 21-gun salute.
