The Gillette City Council gave the city the go-ahead Tuesday night for the city to resume street sweeping and re-open its yard waste facility starting Friday.
The city will have two crews working 12-hour shifts. One shift will run Monday through Wednesday while the other is Thursday through Saturday.
The plan is to clean the main and arterial routes and streets that will be striped and repainted late spring and summer. The city also will work in conjunction with the Parks Division to clean park pathways, said Public Works Director Sawley Wilde.
In light of everything that is going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, like the governor’s decision to slowly start lifting restrictions on some businesses beginning Friday and the weather warming up, it means less use of the city’s snow plows, he said.
“Let’s get started as soon as we get bodies in those machines,” Councilman Tim Carsrud said. “I think the city is ready.”
Yard waste facility to re-open
The city also plans to open its yard waste and compost facility that has been closed since November. It was scheduled to re-open earlier this month, but did not because of COVID-19 and concerns with social distancing.
The facility will be open to residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. After Sunday, it will resume normal hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Due to the anticipated number of people expected to visit the yard waste site, the city is holding off on resuming yard waste curbside service until Monday, Utilities Director Michael Cole said.
City Hall to remain closed
The city also announced that despite Gordon’s orders to slowly lift restrictions on some businesses, it will keep City Hall closed for now.
The city is going to follow the governor’s advice and take slow, methodical steps to open up City Hall. There are a couple of things that need to be addressed, including the municipal court system and figuring out ways to open the facilities, said City Administrator Pat Davidson.
The city will give the council an update by Friday or at next Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
