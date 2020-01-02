Those who received new technology over the Christmas holiday could find the library’s tech classes useful this month.
Four classes will be offered in January ranging from basic and intermediate Microsoft Word and Excel. Those who plan to attend should call the library in advance because of limited space. The classes are free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.