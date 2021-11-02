String students from Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools will join the Powder River Symphony for a concert on Nov. 14.
Director and conductor Steven Trinkle will lead the musicians through a diverse program featuring the “Divertimento in D Major, K. 136” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, often referred to as “Salzburg Symphony No. 1,” “Intermezzo” from the opera Cavalleria Rusticana by Pietro Mascagni and the “Suite for Strings” by Czech composer Leos Janacek.
