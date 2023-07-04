Downtown Concert Series
A girl rolls out of an inflatable slide Thursday, June 22, as hundreds of people gather at the Third Street Plaza during the first night of the Downtown Thursday Nights concert series in Gillette this year.

 News Record File Photo

The free summer concert series is ongoing, but because of the Fourth of July, there will be no Music in the Gardens Tuesday night. The show begins again from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Third Street Plaza with the Rusty Nickels performing.

