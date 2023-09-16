Terri Lesley sat by a window in The Local on Gillette Avenue, finishing her cup of coffee on a September afternoon.
A man in a cowboy hat walked up to her, a mug of coffee in his left hand. Matt Avery, a local rancher and former Campbell County Commissioner, asked her how she was holding up and gave her a hug.
Lesley’s gotten a lot of hugs these last several weeks.
A month and a half after getting fired from the place she’d worked for 27 years, Lesley’s struggled to get used to life after the Campbell County Public Library.
“I’m not at a hundred percent yet,” she said. “I’m still adjusting to it, and that’s OK.”
She’s done some reading and she’s gotten caught up on projects around the house that she had to put off for the last two years.
“I’ve worked there for 27 years, it’s going to take a little bit of time to get used to the change,” she said.
On July 28, Lesley was fired from her position as director of the Campbell County Public Library on a 4-1 vote.
It was the end of a two-year saga, the likes of which had been unfamiliar to Campbell County — a culture war fought among the shelves of the teen and children’s sections of the library. To some, Lesley was a hero standing up for literacy and intellectual freedom. To others, she was the villain.
“I kept trying to make concessions and find compromises, but there is a line in the sand,” she said. “I couldn’t go against the First Amendment, and I couldn’t go against the community’s right to read.”
Lesley moved to Gillette when she was in second grade.
Every Saturday, her family would go to the grocery store and the library. At the time, the library was downtown on Gillette Avenue, in what’s now known as the George Amos Memorial Building.
She would head downstairs to the children’s department and pick out a book to read for the week.
Lesley said she grew up “in a Gillette that was a live and let live community,” where people cared first and foremost about “getting the work done.” She’s now “shocked” by the change in philosophy in some people.
Despite her love for reading, she never planned on working in the library. She graduated from Campbell County High School in 1981 and went to the University of Wyoming, where she majored in marketing and business administration.
A marketing position opened up at the Campbell County Public Library. Lesley applied and was hired, and while there, she fell in love with the profession.
In 2003, Lesley was named interim director after then-director Marcia Wright retired. Patty Myers, former director of the Platte County Public Library, was hired. It was Myers who encouraged Lesley to get her master’s degree in library science.
Myers retired in 2013 and Lesley was selected to be her replacement.
In Lesley’s eyes, the library has always been a “community center that offers access to information.” That information could be found in a book, on a computer or through a program at the library.
“Public libraries are for everyone, not just the chosen few,” Lesley said.
Nothing was the same
In July 2021, everything changed. The morning of a county commission meeting, a commissioner let her know there was a large group of people in the commissioners’ chambers who wanted to talk about the library.
“I had no idea if it was friendly or not, but since it was a surprise, I was concerned,” she said. “I thought, all I can do is get there and talk about the library.”
The majority of complaints came from people upset that the library’s Facebook page had promoted Rainbow Book Month and a collection of LGBTQ books in the teen section of the library.
Lesley explained that the library has a process in place for when residents are upset with a particular book.
From the beginning, some were calling for her removal because they believed she was either the mastermind or she was complicit in the sexualization of children by allowing these books into the library.
The American Library Association also was a target for criticism, with some residents and commissioners wondering if it was a good fit for Gillette.
To this day, Lesley said she doesn’t know where the criticism against the ALA came from. The ALA is a group of librarians across the country who have a common goal of promoting literacy, she said.
Those opposed to the ALA have said the organization has worked to push a left-wing agenda on children and libraries across the country.
“My theory is it’s a convenient scapegoat for diverse collections,” she said.
That first year was marked by an unprecedented number of book challenges, as well as a criminal complaint against library staff that didn’t go anywhere. Seventeen people submitted a total of 57 challenges on 29 different books.
Two books were moved. Ten other challenges were appealed to the library board, which decided to keep all 10 of the books in their sections.
Eventually the book challenges stopped coming in. And in 2022, Lesley began working with a brand new library board. Sage Bear was appointed in April 2022. Two months later, Chuck Butler and Chelsie Collier were selected, and Darcie Lyon was picked in August 2022.
The next month, the library board voted to have no connection with the ALA.
It didn’t take long for Lesley to start worrying about her job security.
“I wondered about it immediately, when the new board was appointed,” she said. “I even asked board members if there was plans to remove me, they always told me no.”
She said she spent the first few months trying to educate the board on what had happened in the past year.
“There were lots of discussion amongst board members about how to fix the problems, how to move the books without going through the challenge process,” she said. “There really were no good solutions for doing that.”
So then the board began working on the collection development policy. Repeatedly during the challenge process, Lesley and her staff referred back to this policy as the reason why a book could not be moved.
Florida-based Liberty Counsel was brought into the fold by Bear, and it introduced a policy that would end up leading to Lesley’s firing: the Policy for Protecting Children from Harmful, Sexually Explicit Material in Areas Designated for Minors.
The amended policy was passed, and Lesley said if the board decided that challenged books needed to be moved, she would move them. But instead of creating a separate section, the books would be placed on the shelves in the adult section.
“It became really obvious to me at the July 24 board meeting that things had heated up to an unexpected level,” she said.
At that meeting, during a discussion on the weeding policy, Lesley was told by Bear and Chelsie Collier that if Lesley or her employees came across books that were “egregious” in their sexual content, they can weed them out. Lesley said she was uncomfortable about this and worried it would lead to her getting sued.
“Well, if that’s the way you feel then I feel like you should find another job,” Bear said.
Lesley said she was surprised by this comment, because Bear had been “pretty reasonable” up to that point, “but something changed.”
“I think there was always a plan to fire me, and I think maybe the time was right and that’s why the tone changed,” she said.
After that meeting, board chair Chuck Butler asked Lesley if she would meet with him later that week to talk about how the weeding process works. They scheduled to meet on July 27.
Butler showed up to the meeting with Bear, Lesley said, and they didn’t talk about weeding. They asked her if she would move the books.
She asked them if they would take the word “obscene” out of the policy, because the inclusion of that word is what worried her. She was wary of moving a book that didn’t meet that threshold.
They said they wouldn’t make that change, Lesley said. Then they asked her to resign. She refused, and they told her they would fire her at a meeting the next day.
When reached for comment Thursday, Butler said he had “absolutely nothing to say” on the matter, and referred all questions to the county’s public information officer.
Lesley said she was moved by the community support she received in that July 28 meeting.
“It was one of those milestones in your life you’ll never forget, to have that kind of support, have people care enough to turn up,” she said, adding that she’s gotten “a lot of hugs” from community members since then.
“If a person has to get fired and has to go through the indignity of that, what better way to do it than to have a lot to people out there pulling for you,” she said.
Lesley’s not sure what the future holds, for herself or the library. She said she held out as long as possible for her employees.
“I felt like I was a good buffer between the board and the staff,” she said.
An anonymous employee survey, which was filled out by half of the library’s staff earlier this year, showed great support for Lesley and a lot of anger and disdain toward the library board.
Now, as the library board looks to hire a new director, Lesley’s worried.
“It’s not an easy place to be employed right now, I can just tell when I walk into the building,” she said. “I wish there was something more I could’ve done for them.”
“They don’t know what’s going to happen, and the unknown can be worrisome,” she said. “I hope for the best for them but I understand how it is to not know what’s around the corner and to be concerned.”
As for Lesley, she hasn’t made any long-term plans. She’s been invited to speak at conferences about her experience the last two years, and she’s thought about doing some writing. She’ll be sticking around Gillette at least for the next year.
“I’m here for now,” she said.
Looking back on the last two years, Lesley said she wouldn’t have done anything differently, knowing how things ended up. She’s not sure if it would have made a difference. The library board got what it wanted.
“I held out an olive branch, looked for places for compromise, and it was not successful,” she said. “They wanted what they wanted. They wanted the books gone. They wanted me gone, they always wanted me gone. They just finally took the step to do it.”
