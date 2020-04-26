Gillette’s Senior Send Off Committee is delaying the 2020 event to coordinate with the Campbell County School District’s decision to postpone high school graduation, said event chairwoman Christina Rozier.
The tentative dates for graduation are now June 26 for Westwood High School and June 27 for Thunder Basin, Campbell County and Wright high schools.
Rozier said the committee’s goal is to hold senior sendoff the night of graduation. That’s when it normally happens and seniors stay from 8 p.m. until 3:30 a.m.
“We’re just trying to reach out and let them know that we’re still trying to do something for the 2020 graduates so that they have some type of light during all of this,” Rozier said.
Usually, about $16,000 is raised in the community for senior send off, which goes toward the party and prizes that seniors can win in drawings throughout the night. Many of those donations come from businesses, grants written throughout the year and parents.
If it’s not possible to coordinate with graduation, Rozier said the committee will try to hold the sendoff on its own schedule. If health restrictions don’t allow even that to happen, a virtual drawing will be held for the prizes.
“That wouldn’t be our first choice, but obviously if it comes to that with the cases of COVID-19 and everything, we’d go that route,” Rozier said.
The event is be open to any graduating high school senior in the county from any school or home-schooled, Rozier said.
Updates will be posted on the Senior Send Off Facebook page. People also can volunteer or contact the committee through the page.
