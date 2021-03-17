No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Campbell County Wednesday, as the county continues its relatively low case count through March.
Since the month began, there have been 31 confirmed cases added to the county’s total, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, for an average of less than two new confirmed cases a day.
The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate stood at 3.85% on Wednesday. Statewide, the positivity rate is 1.51%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
With the statewide mask mandate lifted Tuesday and other restrictions easing, health officials still suggest acting with caution to keep the low case counts low.
The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to anyone in Campbell County age 18 and older and continues to be free. Appointments can be scheduled through Campbell County Public Health, Campbell County Health and the Gillette Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 7,022
- First vaccine doses administered: 5,290 (75.33% as of March 15)
- Second vaccine doses received: 4,562
- Second vaccine doses administered:3,168 (69.44% as of March 15)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 490
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 6
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,216
- Number of active cases: 16
- Recoveries: 4,628
- Recoveries in past seven days: 14
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 59
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 85
- Number of probables: 8,503
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 358
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,946
- Number of active cases: 506
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 693
- Hospitalizations today: 15
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,072 (1,330)
Natrona: 5,808 (1,964)
Campbell: 4,216 (490)
Fremont: 4,189 (793)
Sweetwater: 3,761 (148)
Albany: 3,547 (387)
Sheridan: 2,414 (630)
Weston: 535 (96)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 387 (32)
